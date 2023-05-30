Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 86,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 258,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Articles

