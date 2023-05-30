Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Buys $60,353.30 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 2,677,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,117. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

