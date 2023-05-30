vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

