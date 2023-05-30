Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

WNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. 358,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,005 shares of company stock worth $4,996,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

