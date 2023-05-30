WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLGS) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 30th

WANG & LEE GROUP’s (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 30th. WANG & LEE GROUP had issued 1,600,000 shares in its public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLGS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc is a construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

