Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 62,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

