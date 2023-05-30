Wavelength Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 15.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 688,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.