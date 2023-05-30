Wedbush Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $230.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.38.

Shares of RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $273.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

