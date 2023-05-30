WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0300 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $22.89 million and $233,870.80 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00331747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003622 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.