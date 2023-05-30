Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 8,335 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

