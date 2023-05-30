Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

