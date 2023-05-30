Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

