Wintrust Investments LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PSN stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

