Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.