Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Salesforce by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 130,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

CRM opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

