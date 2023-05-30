Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,472 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMJ opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

