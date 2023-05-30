Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 156 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day moving average is $408.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

