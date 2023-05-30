Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 670 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,003,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 829,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,340,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,340,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at $71,308,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,128,093 shares of company stock valued at $46,137,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

