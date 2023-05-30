Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Woolworths Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
