Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

