Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

