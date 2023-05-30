Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

