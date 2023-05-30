Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $5.89 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

