World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:INT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105,593 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 438.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 95,469 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

