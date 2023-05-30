WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 121,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 78,647 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $53.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.52) to GBX 760 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WPP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in WPP by 2,330.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WPP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in WPP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in WPP by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.