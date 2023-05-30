WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 121,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 78,647 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $53.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.52) to GBX 760 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.