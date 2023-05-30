Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Xometry worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Xometry Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 153,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.