YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $214.35 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $214.35 million and $527.62 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00232538 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $504.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

