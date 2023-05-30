Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.76 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $374.26 million and $13.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,588,960,714 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

