Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 14.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

