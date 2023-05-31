10,000 Shares in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 49,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,646. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.19%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

