10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million 2.39 -$111.07 million ($1.19) -0.37 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 499.28%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

