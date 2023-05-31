12,060 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,595,000 after buying an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.