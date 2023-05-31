1,471 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. 2,571,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

