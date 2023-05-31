171,058 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. Iridium Communications makes up about 4.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

