18,954 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.78. 51,185,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,288,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $951.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

