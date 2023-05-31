25,805 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,202. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

