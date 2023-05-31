2,871 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $333.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $514.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

