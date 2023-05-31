316,614 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Toast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,384,509 shares of company stock worth $49,723,523. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 1,409,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

