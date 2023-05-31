33,361 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

DCBO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 7,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

