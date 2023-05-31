3,500 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 15,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.