36,757 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 374.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 635,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,962. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

