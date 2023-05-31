3,971,600 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,971,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,486,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 196,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,569. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.