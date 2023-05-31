5,149 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Price Performance

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

SSB stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 68,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,164. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.