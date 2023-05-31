7,500 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after buying an additional 349,549 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 67,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

