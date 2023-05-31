7,608 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MED traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 15,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

