7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.19 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00007634 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.19 million and $9,148.59 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.11650115 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,670.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

