89,576 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

