901 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,588.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 137,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 3,349,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,201. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

