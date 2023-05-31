906 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Trading Down 1.5 %

IEX stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,271. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.