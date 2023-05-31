AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,030.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($25.09) and last traded at GBX 2,030 ($25.09), with a volume of 466768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,965 ($24.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £464.87 million, a PE ratio of 12,281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,817.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,730.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 3,125.00%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

