Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 408,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

